Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
Should us whites be offended? If the boot was on the other foot



And yes, I get and appreciate he is a brilliant racing driver Logged

Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests



In the meantime Stormzy and other black 'celebs' set up bursaries and scholarships routinely. And the BBC led media endlessly campaign for more girls in STEM.



Victimhood pays.



https://www.bbc.com/news/education-50947271 White, working-class boys have been stranded at the bottom of the Education System for 3 decades. Someone once tried to set up a fund to help some of them get into a good school but it was rejected on restrictive ethnic grounds.In the meantime Stormzy and other black 'celebs' set up bursaries and scholarships routinely. And the BBC led media endlessly campaign for more girls in STEM.Victimhood pays. Logged

Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
Up to him really, if he wants to campaign for black interests that's fine, never heard him say anything that could be considered anti white, generally even if you are mixed race you get called black so bound to be a big part of his identity.

That's a different point and why is problematic, had that very argument with a few of there supporters saying as a white working class male from Teesside you have less opportunities than a black kid from a reasonable area in the south.

Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
Would a white person advising other white people to only shop in white-owned shops be considered anti-black?

Give it a go on fmttm.



And if you look at the socio-economic data you'll find the the most deprived areas are outside London and in mainly white areas, places like Brambles Farm which has very little earned income.

Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
Every fucker wants to be a victim, black, white, yellow or whatever colour or creed. Always some cunt waiting for the opportunity to excuse said victims. They should get off their fat arses and graft for they want. I, like many others am a white, working class gadge from a council estate with slag heaps for a playground. I went to a comprehensive school and left at 15 with next to fuck all qualifications. Ive done ok. By hard graft I may add. My kids are from a working class family, all doing well. They havent missed out on any opportunities.

Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
This Looks like an excuse.



White, working-class boys have been stranded at the bottom of the Education System for 3 decades. Someone once tried to set up a fund to help some of them get into a good school but it was rejected on restrictive ethnic grounds. Logged

Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests



You should do your research into the approach central government, particularly under Tony Blair's Labour, took to education in inner city regions and the investments made compared to other regions. The fact we have Labour MPs today (Rayner) highlighting the errors and the inequality in things like GCSE pass rates would suggest it's far from an "excuse". Robbso massively misses the point yet again.You should do your research into the approach central government, particularly under Tony Blair's Labour, took to education in inner city regions and the investments made compared to other regions. The fact we have Labour MPs today (Rayner) highlighting the errors and the inequality in things like GCSE pass rates would suggest it's far from an "excuse". Logged

Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests



When black boys were falling behind with reading we helped them with a bespoke recovery strategy. When girls chose less academic subjects we encouraged them and established a quota system for them.



When white boys fall behind we either ignore them or blame them. Anyone trying to help them is labelled 'racist'.



Some white men still actually vote Labour!



https://www.theguardian.com/education/2018/jan/03/white-working-class-boys-should-be-more-aspirational-says-labour-minister 'Excuse' for what?When black boys were falling behind with reading we helped them with a bespoke recovery strategy. When girls chose less academic subjects we encouraged them and established a quota system for them.When white boys fall behind we either ignore them or blame them. Anyone trying to help them is labelled 'racist'.Some white men still actually vote Labour! Logged

Posts: 436 Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests « Reply #14 on: Today at 08:54:02 PM » Yet I clearly know more than you about this given the dumb, vague nonsense you've posted here trying to pass off as some informed debate even though you've shown by dismissing a known and true point as an excuse that you're out of your depth. Yet again.



And what motivates Rutters to post isn't relevant to me, but it does happen to basically be correct. What he is saying is provable and true and you would know if you had any understanding of modern British politics beyond you own personal and clearly limited experiences.



The issue of race has played a role in the way government addresses education inequities. This is not an excuse as you claim, it is demonstrably true. Logged