Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
Should us whites be offended? If the boot was on the other foot



And yes, I get and appreciate he is a brilliant racing driver Logged

Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests



In the meantime Stormzy and other black 'celebs' set up bursaries and scholarships routinely. And the BBC led media endlessly campaign for more girls in STEM.



Victimhood pays.



https://www.bbc.com/news/education-50947271 White, working-class boys have been stranded at the bottom of the Education System for 3 decades. Someone once tried to set up a fund to help some of them get into a good school but it was rejected on restrictive ethnic grounds.In the meantime Stormzy and other black 'celebs' set up bursaries and scholarships routinely. And the BBC led media endlessly campaign for more girls in STEM.Victimhood pays. Logged

Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
Up to him really, if he wants to campaign for black interests that's fine, never heard him say anything that could be considered anti white, generally even if you are mixed race you get called black so bound to be a big part of his identity.

That's a different point and why is problematic, had that very argument with a few of there supporters saying as a white working class male from Teesside you have less opportunities than a black kid from a reasonable area in the south.

Re: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests
Would a white person advising other white people to only shop in white-owned shops be considered anti-black?

And if you look at the socio-economic data you'll find the the most deprived areas are outside London and in mainly white areas, places like Brambles Farm which has very little earned income.