Author Topic: Lewis Hamilton- mixed race gadge who only promotes black interests  (Read 71 times)
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 848


« on: Today at 02:34:32 PM »
Should us whites be offended? If the boot was on the other foot

And yes, I get and appreciate he is a brilliant racing driver
Rutters
Posts: 432


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:08:12 PM »
White, working-class boys have been stranded at the bottom of the Education System for 3 decades. Someone once tried to set up a fund to help some of them get into a good school but it was rejected on restrictive ethnic grounds.

In the meantime Stormzy and other black 'celebs' set up bursaries and scholarships routinely. And the BBC led media endlessly campaign for more girls in STEM.

Victimhood pays.

https://www.bbc.com/news/education-50947271
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 898


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:08:52 PM »
Up to him really, if he wants to campaign for black interests that's fine, never heard him say anything that could be considered anti white, generally even if you are mixed race you get called black so bound to be a big part of his identity.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 898


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:10:52 PM »
White, working-class boys have been stranded at the bottom of the Education System for 3 decades. Someone once tried to set up a fund to help some of them get into a good school but it was rejected on restrictive ethnic grounds.

In the meantime Stormzy and other black 'celebs' set up bursaries and scholarships routinely. And the BBC led media endlessly campaign for more girls in STEM.

Victimhood pays.

https://www.bbc.com/news/education-50947271

That's a different point and why BLM is problematic, had that very argument with a few of there supporters saying as a white working class male from Teesside you have less opportunities than a black kid from a reasonable area in the south.
Rutters
Posts: 432


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:22:22 PM »
Would a white person advising other white people to only shop in white-owned shops be considered anti-black?
Give it a go on fmttm.

And if you look at the socio-economic data you'll find the the most deprived areas are outside London and in mainly white areas, places like Brambles Farm which has very little earned income.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 898


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:31:32 PM »
Wasn't that AJ who said that, ridiculous thing to say either way and you're right if a white sportsman said something similar they'd be crucified
Robbso
Posts: 15 243


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:33:29 PM »
Every fucker wants to be a victim, black, white, yellow or whatever colour or creed. Always some cunt waiting for the opportunity to excuse said victims. They should get off their fat arses and graft for they want. I, like many others am a white, working class gadge from a council estate with slag heaps for a playground. I went to a comprehensive school and left at 15 with next to fuck all qualifications. Ive done ok. By hard graft I may add. My kids are from a working class family, all doing well. They havent missed out on any opportunities.
