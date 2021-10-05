Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 05, 2021, 07:49:30 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Who is the famous father  (Read 147 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 898


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:02:14 AM »
Daughter of which former North East footballer?



Spitting Image, even had the hair back in the day 
Logged
Billy Balfour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 086



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:07:53 AM »
David Ginola?
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 898


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:18:32 AM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 10:07:53 AM
David Ginola?

 jc  No hard though
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 244


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:27:27 AM »
Its not Peter Beardsley then klins
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 349

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:31:53 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:27:27 AM
Its not Peter Beardsley then klins

Imagine Peter Beardsley's face when he's on the vinegar strokes. Perhaps it straightens up.
Logged
I know where you live
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 