Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 898





Posts: 2 898

40 Years of Away Days « on: October 04, 2021, 07:52:29 PM » Just seen a FB post of results from 40 years ago this weekend, WBA 2 Boro 0, first away game, 15 years old on the ra-ras.



Been some ups and downs along the way