October 05, 2021, 10:41:52 PM
Author Topic: 40 Years of Away Days  (Read 146 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 898


« on: Yesterday at 07:52:29 PM »
Just seen a FB post of results from 40 years ago this weekend, WBA 2 Boro 0, first away game, 15 years old on the ra-ras.

Been some ups and downs along the way
Snoozy
Posts: 506


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:18:16 PM »
Itll be 39 for me in January
FA Cup 3rd round replay v Bishops Stortford
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 992



« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:53:51 AM »
1970?? @ Old Trafford in a cup replay/tie. I have been in love with Bobby Charlton all my life 
Snoozy
Posts: 506


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:20:38 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:53:51 AM
1970?? @ Old Trafford in a cup replay/tie. I have been in love with Bobby Charlton all my life 

30 for your first away game?
