Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 05, 2021, 10:41:52 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
40 Years of Away Days
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: 40 Years of Away Days (Read 146 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 898
40 Years of Away Days
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:52:29 PM »
Just seen a FB post of results from 40 years ago this weekend, WBA 2 Boro 0, first away game, 15 years old on the ra-ras.
Been some ups and downs along the way
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 506
Re: 40 Years of Away Days
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:18:16 PM »
Itll be 39 for me in January
FA Cup 3rd round replay v Bishops Stortford
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 992
Re: 40 Years of Away Days
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:53:51 AM »
1970?? @ Old Trafford in a cup replay/tie. I have been in love with Bobby Charlton all my life
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 506
Re: 40 Years of Away Days
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:20:38 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:53:51 AM
1970?? @ Old Trafford in a cup replay/tie. I have been in love with Bobby Charlton all my life
30 for your first away game?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...