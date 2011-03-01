Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 04, 2021, 11:01:18 PM
The Grand Hotel in Scarborough
Pigeon droppings
Today at 11:47:39 AM
Has been evacuated.  Emergency services on scene for a "serious incident"!

Refugees rioting perhaps?

Latest update from NY police is its an "Major ongoig incident"!


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/live-grand-hotel-scarborough-evacuated-21753999
Last Edit: Today at 12:11:04 PM by Pigeon droppings
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:10:32 PM
My mate was on about this place this morning. Two floors of Afghans, cleaners on strike, or something, as some serious disgustingnessability going on  souey souey
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #2 on: Today at 12:11:47 PM
April wrote a review Today

2 contributions 1 helpful vote

Awful

The worst hotel I have stayed in, we did a Acklams coach trip so had no choice in where to stay, would not have picked this place. Room was dirty, blood on bedsheets, thick dust on all surfaces not to mention nearly everything in the room falling apart.

Food was pretty awful compared to some cheaper hotels I have stayed in. And then to top it off lots of Afghan refugees with kids running around trashing the place, literally rubbish and food thrown all over corridor floors, and god knows what else.

Afghan men leering and glaring at paying customers. Kids running around corridors through the night. The hotel is such a beautiful building and could be an amazing place to stay, I know the refugees need somewhere to stay but should make paying customers aware of the situation and lower prices according to this.

Or update and fix the rooms and make it worth the price.
Unhelpful and fed up looking staff and who can blame them.
Last Edit: Today at 12:16:54 PM by Tortured_Mind
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:12:15 PM
Such an architecturally beautiful building which is being run into the ground .
Logged
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #4 on: Today at 12:14:22 PM

Alek_V-lrmwrote a review 1 Oct

Marbella, Spain 47 contributions 91 helpful votes

Transiting. Refugee hotel. Horrible experience. Room in bad condition. Bad smell.

I was transiting with a friend. For the price we saw on the internet, the hotel on the photos seemed very nice, so we booked it. It was a long trip and we didn't have the time and energy to check the reviews first, as it was unplanned. This resulted in a very big mistake.

The moment we came in, there was a bad smell inside the hotel. Lots of Arabic children running around the lobby and their parents weren't doing anything to calm them down. Only 1 elevator was barely working, so I insisted in walking the stairs.

The room was in bad condition, most thing half broken.

When we wanted to complain at the Front Desk to have our room changed or have our money refunded to go to another hotel, we saw other clients in front of us complaining and saw the staff's reaction: that everything is fine in the hotel and that we the European guests complaining, were the problematic ones. We understood that we should not loose our time complaining, asking for a refund nor should we loose our health screaming at one of Assistant Front Office Managers, because the result would be null for us.
In the morning we woke up, didn't have breakfast and escaped from this hotel and had breakfast at another place.

I strongly do not recommend this hotel to eastern-European, Jewish, Chinese, Korean nor Japanese guests.

Good lesson for us to check TripAdvisor and booking.com reviews next time before booking, even if there are last minute changes in plans during a small holiday trip.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pigeon droppings
Reply #5 on: Today at 12:24:52 PM
Bomb squad on the way.  An explosion would cause hundreds of pounds worth of improvements! 😂
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #6 on: Today at 12:31:24 PM

Rogerborg wrote a review 1 Oct

United Kingdom 1 contribution 31 helpful votes

Appalling, intolerant Brits ruined the strengthening diversity

I travelled here hoping to enrich my sociological experience by studying and learning from the wise, largely-peaceful and mostly-civilised Afghan colonists who have expropriated the top two floors. Sadly, I found that this colonist processing centre was also infested by far, far too many DISGUSTANG "paying customers", so called, who ruined the trip for me.

Expecting to be able to check in within an hour or two of arrival. Expecting the lifts to work. Expecting the walls and carpets to be free of urine, faeces, cigarette butts and litter. Expecting to be safe and secure. Expecting to be able to eat food that they'd paid for without ferals scooping it off their plates. Expecting some form of housekeeping, linen and towel changes, as though they were slave owners on a plantation.

How DARE they. I hope this establishment sees sense, and enacts a blanket ban on UK citizens, so that the largely-peaceful colonists can enjoy their stay without being harassed and abused by colonial imperialist with their vile expectations of "politeness", "decorum" and "decency
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #7 on: Today at 12:34:46 PM
Marcus wrote a review 1 Oct

1 contribution 42 helpful votes

Disgrace

Absolute subhuman scum running amok. Did not feel safe at all here. Lifts unusable as it's full of non English speaking children wrecking them. Same running through all the halls.

Can't even go outside without pieces of crqp pestering you for smokes.

Women are getting perged on as well. Should be closed down

Will never be back
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Itchy_ring
Reply #8 on: Today at 12:43:57 PM
Sounds delightful, might book for this weekend .... if it's still standing  klins
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #9 on: Today at 01:04:38 PM
We yave up on The Royal just over the road. Same company. They were spening on refurbishment. Wonder if its any better now. Everything was bust
Logged
Bernie
Reply #10 on: Today at 01:35:08 PM
The same company - Britannia - also own the Adelphi in Liverpool & the Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Both have similar trip advisor reviews.

Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #11 on: Today at 02:45:35 PM
It's been an absolute dump for many decades.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #12 on: Today at 03:13:33 PM
Ian G wrote a review Today

5 contributions 8 helpful votes

Shambles

Went here for break. Place is full of refugees running amok. This used to be a lovely friendly place to stay

We will never be back, ever

I have never felt like such a stranger in my own country.

The lifts were filthy and one refugee had decided to use it as a toilet

Do not book here
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Itchy_ring
Reply #13 on: Today at 03:46:53 PM
Have some really nice properties in that chain, shame they decided easy money and no investment in the business was the best business model for them
Logged
El Capitan
Reply #14 on: Today at 07:00:07 PM
Wasnt this place in the news a couple of months ago?


Not because of Afghan refugees, just because it was an absolute fucking shit hole.




Shame, because its a great looking building from the outside, should be a top hotel
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #15 on: Today at 07:08:48 PM
THERE WAS A TV PROGRAMME ON THE TV ABOUT IT. WHEN YOU LOOK FROM ABOVE IT IS SHAPED LIKE A V FOR QUEEN VICTORIA.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #16 on: Today at 09:23:31 PM
 jc

https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/news/local-news/scarborough-residents-livid-after-terrible-21749160.amp 
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
calamity
Crabamity


Reply #17 on: Today at 09:36:40 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:23:31 PM
jc

https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/news/local-news/scarborough-residents-livid-after-terrible-21749160.amp 

As usual the comments are the best thing about those articles  :alf:

 TBH it doesnt sound like too many actually complained, a handful if that, and one of those only complained that the letterbox made her dog bark!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #18 on: Today at 09:40:17 PM
homfurf 1 DAY AGO

Publishing the truth is terrible is it?

Is that why its rare most media ever publish the truth?

I think youll find that at least 80% of the Uk population will agree with that leaflet.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #19 on: Today at 09:42:06 PM
24hours 9 HRS AGO

The leaflet is correct. We're already in a terrible state up north with all this immigration. Entire cities are now no longer English. Politicians of both parties are not fit for purpose, we need a clear-out.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Squarewheelbike
Reply #20 on: Today at 10:31:53 PM
Stayed there for a couple of nights in the 90's, IIRC I think Butlins had control then and had a good stay, though took a pass on the wrestling in the ballroom! Went back a couple of years ago for a couple of nights around a job interview, Britannia had taken over and it had taken a dive. Got a decent room at third attempt, but wouldn't go back now. Pity it's a lovely old building and needs a bit of care, but that doesn't show up instantly on profits!
Logged
