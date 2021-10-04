Tortured_Mind

Posts: 17 462JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT GOFUNDME !!! « on: Yesterday at 07:12:39 PM » HAVE YOU EVER USED IT ???



OR PERHAPS YOU'VE DONATED TO IT ???



I'VE HEARD IT MENTIONED BUT DON'T KNOW THAT MUCH ABOUT IT, HOW IT WORKS ETC.



Posts: 45 589 Re: GOFUNDME !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:19:22 PM »







Saw this in the paper This fellas house burnt down bought himself a jetski with his loot









https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/tiktok-stars-hit-back-after-25093846.amp

A lot of scrounging fuckers use it, rather than putting their hand in their pocket or paying for insurance in the first placeSaw this in the paper This fellas house burnt down bought himself a jetski with his loot

Tortured_Mind

WHAT A SCAM. I'M NOT DONATING TO IT !!!