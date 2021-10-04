Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: GOFUNDME !!!  (Read 171 times)
WOULD YOU EVER USE IT ??? HAVE YOU EVER USED IT ???

OR PERHAPS YOU'VE DONATED TO IT ???

I'VE HEARD IT MENTIONED BUT DON'T KNOW THAT MUCH ABOUT IT, HOW IT WORKS ETC.

WHAT I DID HEAR WAS THE OWNERS GET A CUT OF ALL THE MONEY !!!   oleary
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
A lot of scrounging fuckers use it, rather than putting their hand in their pocket or paying for insurance in the first place



Saw this in the paper This fellas house burnt down bought himself a jetski with his loot




https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/tiktok-stars-hit-back-after-25093846.amp
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
WHAT A SCAM. I'M NOT DONATING TO IT !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Big Rick off Raw has one up and running.

I was waiting for towersy to dip into that hidden fortune of he's to save the day.

Even an interest-free towersy loan would have done the job...monkey

Jokes to one side I hope you get what you need to save the dog :like:
