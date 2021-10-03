Welcome,
October 03, 2021, 08:32:03 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GOFUNDME !!!
Author
Topic: GOFUNDME !!! (Read 40 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 465
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
GOFUNDME !!!
Today
at 07:12:39 PM »
WOULD YOU EVER USE IT ???
HAVE
YOU EVER USED IT ???
OR PERHAPS YOU'VE DONATED TO IT ???
I'VE HEARD IT MENTIONED BUT DON'T KNOW THAT MUCH ABOUT IT, HOW IT WORKS ETC.
WHAT I DID HEAR WAS THE OWNERS GET A CUT OF ALL THE MONEY !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Posts: 45 589
Re: GOFUNDME !!!
Today
at 08:19:22 PM »
A lot of scrounging fuckers use it, rather than putting their hand in their pocket or paying for insurance in the first place
Saw this in the paper This fellas house burnt down bought himself a jetski with his loot
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/tiktok-stars-hit-back-after-25093846.amp
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 465
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GOFUNDME !!!
Today
at 08:24:29 PM »
WHAT A SCAM. I'M NOT DONATING TO IT !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Loading...