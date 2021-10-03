Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Dont shoot the messenger
« on: Today at 06:55:12 PM »
Allegedly   Neil Warnock is gone !! Sorting out severance for his team. Big divide amongst squad , only passing on what I have been told
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:59:47 PM »
DID YER GET IT OFF TOWERSY ???   :pd:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:17:24 PM »
Obviously not !!! As its only allegedly
