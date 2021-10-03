Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 03, 2021, 08:31:44 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Dont shoot the messenger
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Dont shoot the messenger (Read 98 times)
Gray Squirrel
Offline
Posts: 281
Dont shoot the messenger
«
on:
Today
at 06:55:12 PM »
Allegedly Neil Warnock is gone !! Sorting out severance for his team. Big divide amongst squad , only passing on what I have been told
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 465
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Dont shoot the messenger
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:59:47 PM »
DID YER GET IT OFF TOWERSY ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Gray Squirrel
Offline
Posts: 281
Re: Dont shoot the messenger
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:17:24 PM »
Obviously not !!! As its only allegedly
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...