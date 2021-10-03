Welcome,
October 03, 2021, 04:46:05 PM
TODAYS FOOTY DOUBLE !!!
Topic: TODAYS FOOTY DOUBLE !!!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 463
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
TODAYS FOOTY DOUBLE !!!
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 887
Re: TODAYS FOOTY DOUBLE !!!
That'll be why my treble has gone down the pan then
Fair play to Brentford but they are a nightmare at the moment, should avoid but can't resist the prices.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 463
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: TODAYS FOOTY DOUBLE !!!
