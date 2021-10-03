Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





TODAYS FOOTY DOUBLE !!!
« on: Today at 03:51:46 PM »



Logged

Itchy_ring

Re: TODAYS FOOTY DOUBLE !!!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:10:04 PM »



That'll be why my treble has gone down the pan then
Fair play to Brentford but they are a nightmare at the moment, should avoid but can't resist the prices.
Logged