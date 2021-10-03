Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boro on the train ?  (Read 86 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 02:00:47 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/middlesbrough-fans-blamed-messing-up-21747149

Those who reported it would have a meltdown if theyd been on a football special in the 80s.

I recall a trip to Carlisle being particularly wanton.
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:13:13 PM »
No doubt a few idiots throwing their drinks around, ant understand what that crazy is about,  hardly reason to take the train out of service as you say it's not like 80s with trains getting properly wrecked
