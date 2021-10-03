Welcome,
October 03, 2021, 04:45:53 PM
Boro on the train ?
Topic: Boro on the train ? (Read 86 times)
Ben G
Boro on the train ?
Today
at 02:00:47 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/middlesbrough-fans-blamed-messing-up-21747149
Those who reported it would have a meltdown if theyd been on a football special in the 80s.
I recall a trip to Carlisle being particularly wanton.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Re: Boro on the train ?
Today
at 04:13:13 PM »
No doubt a few idiots throwing their drinks around, ant understand what that crazy is about, hardly reason to take the train out of service as you say it's not like 80s with trains getting properly wrecked
Logged
