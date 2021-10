MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 529







Posts: 4 529 New Manager? « on: Today at 08:34:53 AM » Warnock got to go in my opinion, he has built a pretty shit team and they are giving him nothing. Fans turned on him yesterday so its only a matter of time. Who next? Eddie Howe too ambitious? Frank Lampard? Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 887





Posts: 2 887 Re: New Manager? « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:59:32 AM » Can't see Gibbo pulling the trigger but if he does Chris Wilder would be the obvious choice as I don't think Howe or Lampard would take it.



I'd like to see the whole managerial structure sorted out, move to a more modern team of head coach, director of football, director of recruitment, if we went that way, Simon Weaver from Harrogate could be a good shout, done very well last few seasons



Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 589





Posts: 45 589 Re: New Manager? « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:10:20 AM » The thing is, I’m not sure he could have picked a better XI yesterday.





I think we’re just a bit shit









If we have spunked millions on this Payero as a “project” and left him with pennies to spend on actual first team players, it’s hardly Warnocks fault is it « Last Edit: Today at 10:12:01 AM by El Capitan » Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 112





Posts: 5 112 Re: New Manager? « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:14:16 AM » Warnock’s after match comments are now an embarrassment. He sounds like someone who knows he isn’t up to the job but can’t stand down. Gibson needs to act, and act fast. I agree Boro are a very poor team. Unfortunately the squad can’t be changed, but the manager can. Incidentally, why are we getting so many injuries? My guess is that Boro players have never been super fit. Finally, what lay behind the Spence loan and the Morsey move to Ipswich? IMO the truth of the whole thing is that Warnock is not equipped to deal with the modern game. Yes he is a dinosaur. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 241





Posts: 15 241 Re: New Manager? « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:15:09 AM »

We were well on top then a contentious decision near the dug out went against us and warnock and his bunch of gobshites started kicking off for a couple of minutes, we restarted, lost concentration and they scored. It’s the fucking warnock show at times. Just a bit?We were well on top then a contentious decision near the dug out went against us and warnock and his bunch of gobshites started kicking off for a couple of minutes, we restarted, lost concentration and they scored. It’s the fucking warnock show at times. Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 710



Superstar





Posts: 10 710Superstar Re: New Manager? « Reply #5 on: Today at 04:16:49 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:10:20 AM The thing is, I’m not sure he could have picked a better XI yesterday.





I think we’re just a bit shit









If we have spunked millions on this Payero as a “project” and left him with pennies to spend on actual first team players, it’s hardly Warnocks fault is it



If you think this squad is a bit shit, what did you make of it before the transfer window ?



We’re a lot better skill wise, speed wise and we’ve got strikers who look keen .



We’re a decent team, just the management is fucking woefully inept If you think this squad is a bit shit, what did you make of it before the transfer window ?We’re a lot better skill wise, speed wise and we’ve got strikers who look keen .We’re a decent team, just the management is fucking woefully inept Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 529







Posts: 4 529 Re: New Manager? « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:12:52 PM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 04:16:49 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:10:20 AM The thing is, I’m not sure he could have picked a better XI yesterday.





I think we’re just a bit shit









If we have spunked millions on this Payero as a “project” and left him with pennies to spend on actual first team players, it’s hardly Warnocks fault is it



If you think this squad is a bit shit, what did you make of it before the transfer window ?



We’re a lot better skill wise, speed wise and we’ve got strikers who look keen .



We’re a decent team, just the management is fucking woefully inept

If you think this squad is a bit shit, what did you make of it before the transfer window ?We’re a lot better skill wise, speed wise and we’ve got strikers who look keen .We’re a decent team, just the management is fucking woefully inept

Not sure how much stronger we are, he doesn't seem to fancy any of the new signings.. Djed Spence is on fire at Forest, they love him, while we don't have a right back . That was complete mismanagement from warnock. Not sure how much stronger we are, he doesn't seem to fancy any of the new signings.. Djed Spence is on fire at Forest, they love him, while we don't have a right back . That was complete mismanagement from warnock. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 112





Posts: 5 112 Re: New Manager? « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:17:45 PM » Rumored that Warnock met with Gibson,Bauser and Scott this morning and he is on his way. Logged