October 07, 2021, 11:41:45 PM
Author Topic: Squid 🐙 Game Netflix
Billy Balfour
Posts: 5 087



« on: October 02, 2021, 02:15:42 PM »
I posted over yonder about this.
I'll repeat here if you never saw my top tip.
It's ace. Watch it now. In subtitles.
Be best thing you watch  :like:
King of the North
Posts: 1 795


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #1 on: October 02, 2021, 04:38:42 PM »
Ive heard good things about this. Might give it a go.

Just finished watching The Boys on Amazon which was excellent.


 :like:
Billy Balfour
Posts: 5 087



« Reply #2 on: October 02, 2021, 05:30:24 PM »
I don't have amazon.  Be dropping Disney soon so may get it.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 487


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:09:30 PM »
Just watched the first episode.

Ive been in that subway station where the guy offered him that game.

Its on my former route to work on the Shinbundang Line.
Tory Cunt
Minge
Posts: 10 711

Superstar


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:49:06 PM »
I believe you can either watch it in dubbed English or with just subtitles.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 487


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:28:03 PM »
I understand one Korean word in three so Im kinda following without the subtitles.
Tory Cunt
