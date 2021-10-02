Billy Balfour

Online



Posts: 5 087







Posts: 5 087 Squid 🐙 Game Netflix « on: October 02, 2021, 02:15:42 PM »

I'll repeat here if you never saw my top tip.

It's ace. Watch it now. In subtitles.

Be best thing you watch I posted over yonder about this.I'll repeat here if you never saw my top tip.It's ace. Watch it now. In subtitles.Be best thing you watch Logged

King of the North

Offline



Posts: 1 795





Duckyfuzz





Posts: 1 795Duckyfuzz Re: Squid 🐙 Game Netflix « Reply #1 on: October 02, 2021, 04:38:42 PM »



Just finished watching The Boys on Amazon which was excellent.









Ive heard good things about this. Might give it a go.Just finished watching The Boys on Amazon which was excellent. Logged