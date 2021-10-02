Welcome,
October 07, 2021, 09:21:07 PM
Squid 🐙 Game Netflix
Topic: Squid 🐙 Game Netflix
Billy Balfour
Squid 🐙 Game Netflix
October 02, 2021, 02:15:42 PM
I posted over yonder about this.
I'll repeat here if you never saw my top tip.
It's ace. Watch it now. In subtitles.
Be best thing you watch
King of the North
Duckyfuzz
Re: Squid 🐙 Game Netflix
October 02, 2021, 04:38:42 PM
Ive heard good things about this. Might give it a go.
Just finished watching The Boys on Amazon which was excellent.
Billy Balfour
Re: Squid 🐙 Game Netflix
October 02, 2021, 05:30:24 PM
I don't have amazon. Be dropping Disney soon so may get it.
Ben G
Re: Squid 🐙 Game Netflix
Today
08:09:30 PM
Just watched the first episode.
Ive been in that subway station where the guy offered him that game.
Its on my former route to work on the Shinbundang Line.
Tory Cunt
Superstar
Re: Squid 🐙 Game Netflix
Today
08:49:06 PM
I believe you can either watch it in dubbed English or with just subtitles.
