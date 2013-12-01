Welcome,
October 02, 2021, 06:03:46 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Squid 🐙 Game Netflix
Author
Topic: Squid 🐙 Game Netflix
Billy Balfour
Posts: 5 085
Squid 🐙 Game Netflix
I posted over yonder about this.
I'll repeat here if you never saw my top tip.
It's ace. Watch it now. In subtitles.
Be best thing you watch
King of the North
Duckyfuzz
Re: Squid 🐙 Game Netflix
Ive heard good things about this. Might give it a go.
Just finished watching The Boys on Amazon which was excellent.
Billy Balfour
Re: Squid 🐙 Game Netflix
I don't have amazon. Be dropping Disney soon so may get it.
Loading...