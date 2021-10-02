Welcome,
October 02, 2021, 01:28:14 PM
NICENESS !!!
Author
Topic: NICENESS !!! (Read 28 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 457
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
NICENESS !!!
Today
12:52:15 PM
THAT'S THE WORD THAT IMMEDIATELY SPRINGS TO MIND WHEN I THINK OF RED ROAR.
A BOARD FULL OF GENUINLY NICE PEOPLE WHO LOOK AFTER EACH OTHER !!!
THERE'S NOT ENOUGH NICE PEOPLE LIKE THIS IN LIFE UNFORTUNATELY !!!
Re: NICENESS !!!
Today
Reply #1 on: 12:52:53 PM
Quote from: Block21 on September 24, 2021, 02:10:21 PM
What a fucking weird cunt you are, you need locking up and your hard drive checked immediately.
Re: NICENESS !!!
Today
Reply #2 on: 12:57:13 PM
Quote from: Exiled_in_Herford on August 29, 2021, 05:31:29 PM
The fucking mong is going to have a meltdown I can feel it and will disappear for a few months! Then this place will be down to 3 posters. Where are you TM?
