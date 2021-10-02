Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: NICENESS !!!  (Read 26 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Today at 12:52:15 PM »
THAT'S THE WORD THAT IMMEDIATELY SPRINGS TO MIND WHEN I THINK OF RED ROAR.

A BOARD FULL OF GENUINLY NICE PEOPLE WHO LOOK AFTER EACH OTHER !!!

THERE'S NOT ENOUGH NICE PEOPLE LIKE THIS IN LIFE UNFORTUNATELY !!!
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:52:53 PM »
 

Quote from: Block21 on September 24, 2021, 02:10:21 PM
What a fucking weird cunt you are, you need locking up and your hard drive checked immediately.
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:57:13 PM »
Quote from: Exiled_in_Herford on August 29, 2021, 05:31:29 PM
The fucking mong is going to have a meltdown I can feel it and will disappear for a few months! Then this place will be down to 3 posters. Where are you TM?
