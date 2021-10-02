Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ???  (Read 235 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Today at 10:39:48 AM »
WELL IT'S CERTAINLY GOT ME. THE ONLY THING I CAN COME UP WITH IS WIGAN.

ONLY A FEW MAY KNOW THE CLARETS ARE BURNLEY ALTHOUGH IN AN EMERGENCY YOU COULD SAY YOU MEANT WEST HAM OR VILLA.

STARTING TO GET A BIT COMPLICATED !!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:00:08 AM »
  https://pieeatersfootie.sbnation.com/pages/a-bit-about    
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:44:50 PM »
LOOKS LIKE WE SHALL NEVER KNOW WHO THE PIE EATERS ARE !!!   oleary
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:50:17 PM »
BEEN TOLD ON GOOD AUTHORITY THEY ARE FULHAM.

COTTAGE PIE . . . GET IT ???  CRAVEN COTTAGE  ???

SEEMS OBVIOUS COS COVENTRY GOT HAMMERED MIDWEEK.

UNFORTUNATELY THE PIE MEN GOT HAMMERED TODAY   souey
Logged
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:44:01 PM »
LET HIM HAVE ANOTHER GO.....mcl
Logged
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:54:16 PM »
TAKING U BACK IN TIME...  mcl

full full...!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bcf5kzBCdy4&ab_chann
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:07:48 PM »
Logged
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:13:52 PM »
TOWERSY CAN WE HAVE YOUR SCORES PLEASE.....

FUCKING HELL EVEN THE BORO LET YOU DOWN... U POOR CUNT

U WERE TOLD TO KEEP AWAY FROM THE BORO TODAY .is THAT RIght . monkey :like:



DO U LIKE THIS ONE///// IM NOT THE BIGGEST CUNT IN THE PLACE .. I MIGHT KNOW HIM LIKE.........




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Af5Ea8ugGh8&ab_channel=midd
Logged
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:23:14 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:07:48 PM

oR u dirty bastard..... he said let him make it up next week before u fuck him over.



he has some proper tips he said......monkey
Logged
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:32:19 PM »
TOWESY CAN WE HAVE YOUR VOTES PLEASE....
Logged
headset
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:44:50 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:39:48 AM
WELL IT'S CERTAINLY GOT ME. THE ONLY THING I CAN COME UP WITH IS WIGAN.

ONLY A FEW MAY KNOW THE CLARETS ARE BURNLEY ALTHOUGH IN AN EMERGENCY YOU COULD SAY YOU MEANT WEST HAM OR VILLA.

STARTING TO GET A BIT COMPLICATED !!!




BOOM!!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:54:45 PM »

 





Logged
headset
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:12:11 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:54:45 PM

 







monkey


TOWERSY ... CAN I TRY THAT CLOWN HAT ON PLEASE...monkey
Logged
