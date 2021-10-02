Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 02, 2021, 10:40:19 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ???
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ??? (Read 233 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 460
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ???
«
on:
Today
at 10:39:48 AM »
WELL IT'S CERTAINLY GOT ME. THE ONLY THING I CAN COME UP WITH IS WIGAN.
ONLY A FEW MAY KNOW THE CLARETS ARE BURNLEY ALTHOUGH IN AN EMERGENCY YOU COULD SAY YOU MEANT WEST HAM OR VILLA.
STARTING TO GET A BIT COMPLICATED !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 460
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ???
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:00:08 AM »
https://pieeatersfootie.sbnation.com/pages/a-bit-about
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 460
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ???
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:44:50 PM »
LOOKS LIKE WE SHALL NEVER KNOW WHO THE PIE EATERS ARE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 460
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ???
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:50:17 PM »
BEEN TOLD ON GOOD AUTHORITY THEY ARE FULHAM.
COTTAGE PIE . . . GET IT ??? CRAVEN COTTAGE ???
SEEMS OBVIOUS COS COVENTRY GOT HAMMERED MIDWEEK.
UNFORTUNATELY THE PIE MEN GOT HAMMERED TODAY
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 2 705
Re: WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ???
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:44:01 PM »
LET HIM HAVE ANOTHER GO.....
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 705
Re: WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ???
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:54:16 PM »
TAKING U BACK IN TIME...
full full...!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bcf5kzBCdy4&ab_chann
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 460
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ???
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:07:48 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 2 705
Re: WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ???
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:13:52 PM »
TOWERSY CAN WE HAVE YOUR SCORES PLEASE.....
FUCKING HELL EVEN THE BORO LET YOU DOWN... U POOR CUNT
U WERE TOLD TO KEEP AWAY FROM THE BORO TODAY .is THAT RIght .
DO U LIKE THIS ONE///// IM NOT THE BIGGEST CUNT IN THE PLACE .. I MIGHT KNOW HIM LIKE.........
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Af5Ea8ugGh8&ab_channel=midd
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 705
Re: WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ???
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:23:14 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 09:07:48 PM
oR u dirty bastard..... he said let him make it up next week before u fuck him over.
he has some proper tips he said......
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 705
Re: WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ???
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:32:19 PM »
TOWESY CAN WE HAVE YOUR VOTES PLEASE....
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 705
Re: WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ???
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:44:50 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 10:39:48 AM
WELL IT'S CERTAINLY GOT ME. THE ONLY THING I CAN COME UP WITH IS WIGAN.
ONLY A FEW MAY KNOW THE CLARETS ARE BURNLEY ALTHOUGH IN AN EMERGENCY YOU COULD SAY YOU MEANT WEST HAM OR VILLA.
STARTING TO GET A BIT COMPLICATED !!!
BOOM!!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 460
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ???
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:54:45 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 2 705
Re: WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ???
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:12:11 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 09:54:45 PM
TOWERSY ... CAN I TRY THAT CLOWN HAT ON PLEASE...
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...