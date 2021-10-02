Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ??? « on: Today at 10:39:48 AM »



ONLY A FEW MAY KNOW THE CLARETS ARE BURNLEY ALTHOUGH IN AN EMERGENCY YOU COULD SAY YOU MEANT WEST HAM OR VILLA.



STARTING TO GET A BIT COMPLICATED !!!



WELL IT'S CERTAINLY GOT ME. THE ONLY THING I CAN COME UP WITH IS WIGAN.

ONLY A FEW MAY KNOW THE CLARETS ARE BURNLEY ALTHOUGH IN AN EMERGENCY YOU COULD SAY YOU MEANT WEST HAM OR VILLA.

STARTING TO GET A BIT COMPLICATED !!!

Re: WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ??? « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:00:08 AM »

https://pieeatersfootie.sbnation.com/pages/a-bit-about

Re: WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ??? « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:44:50 PM »

LOOKS LIKE WE SHALL NEVER KNOW WHO THE PIE EATERS ARE !!!