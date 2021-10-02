Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 02, 2021, 01:27:55 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ???
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ??? (Read 59 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 457
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ???
«
on:
Today
at 10:39:48 AM »
WELL IT'S CERTAINLY GOT ME. THE ONLY THING I CAN COME UP WITH IS WIGAN.
ONLY A FEW MAY KNOW THE CLARETS ARE BURNLEY ALTHOUGH IN AN EMERGENCY YOU COULD SAY YOU MEANT WEST HAM OR VILLA.
STARTING TO GET A BIT COMPLICATED !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 457
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ???
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:00:08 AM »
https://pieeatersfootie.sbnation.com/pages/a-bit-about
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 457
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHO ARE THE PIE EATERS ???
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:44:50 PM »
LOOKS LIKE WE SHALL NEVER KNOW WHO THE PIE EATERS ARE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...