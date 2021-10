Tortured_Mind

DESIGNER (3.05 CHESTER) IS A HORSE WHO HAS SHOWN PROMISE AND WAS OUT OF ITS DEPTH LAST TIME.



IN THE BIG 2 YEAR OLD RACE AT NEWMARKET 2.25 WHICH UNFORTUNATELY CLASHES WITH THE BIG REDCAR RACE FEARBY HAS GOOD FORM.



I ALSO HAVE TO GO WITH THE UNBEATEN TATSUMAKI AS IT BEAT THE AFOREMENTIONED DESIGNER AT NEWCASTLE.



IN THE BIG TWO YEAR OLD REDCAR RACE AT 3.35 I'LL GO EACH WAY ON LAST CRUSADER WHO WAS JUST A LENGTH BEHIND NEWMARKET 2.25 FAVOURITE FEARBY BEFORE GOING TO FRANCE LAST TIME.