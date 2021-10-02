Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The french using rubber bullets  (Read 261 times)
headset
« on: October 02, 2021, 04:39:27 AM »
on the migrants in dinghy crossings - that will split opinion across the channel...


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16306671/french-cops-shoot-migrants-rubber-bullets-
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: October 02, 2021, 10:23:55 AM »
Shoot them with rubber dinghies
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:32:31 AM »
One of the rubber bullets hit a dinghy and rebounded.

The French immediately surrendered.
gizboro68
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:36:15 PM »
 
