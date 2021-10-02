Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 05, 2021, 07:49:23 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The french using rubber bullets
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The french using rubber bullets (Read 261 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 700
The french using rubber bullets
«
on:
October 02, 2021, 04:39:27 AM »
on the migrants in dinghy crossings - that will split opinion across the channel...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16306671/french-cops-shoot-migrants-rubber-bullets-
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 992
Re: The french using rubber bullets
«
Reply #1 on:
October 02, 2021, 10:23:55 AM »
Shoot them with rubber dinghies
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 200
Re: The french using rubber bullets
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:32:31 AM »
Quote from: headset on October 02, 2021, 04:39:27 AM
on the migrants in dinghy crossings - that will split opinion across the channel...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16306671/french-cops-shoot-migrants-rubber-bullets-
One of the rubber bullets hit a dinghy and rebounded.
The French immediately surrendered.
Logged
gizboro68
Offline
Posts: 73
Re: The french using rubber bullets
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:36:15 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 11:32:31 AM
Quote from: headset on October 02, 2021, 04:39:27 AM
on the migrants in dinghy crossings - that will split opinion across the channel...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16306671/french-cops-shoot-migrants-rubber-bullets-
One of the rubber bullets hit a dinghy and rebounded.
The French immediately surrendered.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...