England Players refusing the jab « on: October 02, 2021, 04:35:18 AM »



The quicker the media and the world stops pandering to footballers the better life will be.



Why make a big issue of it all. Whoever you are no jab - you don't go simple really- even if you have to take championship players.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16305444/england-world-cup-hopes-disarray-five-players-refuse-vaccine/





