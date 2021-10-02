Welcome,
October 04, 2021, 04:07:03 PM
England Players refusing the jab
Author
England Players refusing the jab (Read 248 times)
headset
England Players refusing the jab
Just drop them and play, players who have had the jab if that's what rules will be in place.
The quicker the media and the world stops pandering to footballers the better life will be.
Why make a big issue of it all. Whoever you are no jab - you don't go simple really- even if you have to take championship players.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16305444/england-world-cup-hopes-disarray-five-players-refuse-vaccine/
Squarewheelbike
Re: England Players refusing the jab
Simple response, if you want to play get jabbed!
Tom_Trinder
Re: England Players refusing the jab
Hobson's choice.
El Capitan
Re: England Players refusing the jab
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on October 02, 2021, 06:07:07 PM
Hobson's choice.
Either dont drink drive, or lose your license for 18 months. Hobsons choice.
Bernie
Re: England Players refusing the jab
Most of the Boro players haven't had it either.
Itchy_ring
Re: England Players refusing the jab
Each to their own, if they dont want to take it fine, they shouldnt be abused about it just cant play in certain overseas matches and Im sure future contracts will reflect that.
