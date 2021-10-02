Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 04, 2021, 04:07:03 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: England Players refusing the jab  (Read 248 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 700


View Profile
« on: October 02, 2021, 04:35:18 AM »
Just drop them and play, players who have had the jab if that's what rules will be in place.

The quicker the media and the world stops pandering to footballers the better life will be.

Why make a big issue of it all. Whoever you are no jab - you don't go simple really- even if you have to take championship players.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16305444/england-world-cup-hopes-disarray-five-players-refuse-vaccine/
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 072


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: October 02, 2021, 09:32:00 AM »
Simple response, if you want to play get jabbed!
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 730


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: October 02, 2021, 06:07:07 PM »
Hobson's choice.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 589


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:07:29 AM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on October 02, 2021, 06:07:07 PM
Hobson's choice.


Either dont drink drive, or lose your license for 18 months. Hobsons choice.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 199


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:33:00 AM »
Most of the Boro players haven't had it either.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 892


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:50:24 PM »
Each to their own, if they dont want to take it fine, they shouldnt be abused about it just cant play in certain overseas matches and Im sure future contracts will reflect that.

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 