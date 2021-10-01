Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: TOMMY SMITH (LIVERPOOL) QUOTE !!!  (Read 77 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 08:18:47 PM »
 mick

In 1988, Smith caused controversy after stating in an interview with the author Dave Hill that Howard Gayle "Suffered from a black man's attitude towards the white man.

See, everybody thinks whites have an attitude towards blacks. In reality it's blacks who have a problem with the whites... I used to call Howard the 'White Nigger'. Now that is a compliment.

It was the only way I could find to describe that I thought he was OK." Smith then went on to comment to Hill that "I'm not prejudiced but if a coon moved in next door, I'd move, like most white people would.

If my daughter came home with a nigger, I'd go mad. But I'm only being truthful and normal." Smith intended to sue Hill, but found he had no grounds to take legal action as Hill had recorded all of Smith's comments on tape during the interview.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:35:01 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:34:49 PM »
 jc

https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2016/oct/03/howard-gayle-being-liverpool-first-black-player-was-difficult 
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:11:54 PM »
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:40:18 PM »
