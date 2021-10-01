Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 03, 2021, 12:09:20 AM
Hull City - Middlesbrough
Winston
October 01, 2021, 10:30:57 AM
Hull are second from bottom and manager Grant McCann is under pressure.

Can Boro build on the Sheffield United performance and get back-to-back wins?

Im going to predict a Boro win
Itchy_ring
October 01, 2021, 12:16:58 PM
Could be anything this as we are so inconsistent, like to think we are on the up so let's go 0-2 
Holgateoldskool
October 01, 2021, 01:05:17 PM
3500 going, expectations are for a win, Hull second bottom -typical  Boro written all over it!!!
Winston
October 01, 2021, 01:29:51 PM
Thats a good away following 

You got to stay positive...!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
October 01, 2021, 01:43:06 PM
Fandabby support

A secret - Hull looks closer than it is
headset
October 01, 2021, 03:06:35 PM
I'm feeling good about this one - only towersy can jinx this bastard 
Robbso
October 01, 2021, 04:45:46 PM
My first away game of the season :mido: :mido:
Squarewheelbike
Yesterday at 12:47:32 AM
Still haunted by a Boro/Hull game in 1991 at Boothferry Park, probably the dullest 90 minutes of football I've ever seen. Only highlight of the game was the dot matrix screen at one end going "ow" when a woeful Boro free kick hit it!
MF(c) DOOM
Yesterday at 01:03:36 AM
Im going so we will get beat as seems to be convention when i go to away games. I remember going to boothferry park one night match in november. They kept us back after the match and made us watch a really lame fireworks display. Think Billy Whitehurst scored for them. He was a proper thug.
Tintin
Yesterday at 06:38:47 AM
Big fat draw, nailed on. 1-1     
Winston
Yesterday at 09:22:21 AM
I think this should be a easy game for the Boro

Hull City 0 - 3 Boro is my prediction

Great support
Bill Buxton
Yesterday at 09:23:12 AM
Win for Boro and Sporar to get a brace.
Winston
Yesterday at 10:07:18 AM
I agree that Sporar could get on the score sheet
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Yesterday at 10:22:35 AM
Eight nout, Boro
Robbso
Yesterday at 10:40:19 AM
Six nowt :homer:
Winston
Yesterday at 03:30:39 PM
Come on Boro
Winston
Yesterday at 04:45:22 PM
Hull City 1 - 0 Boro

Come on Boro
Bill Buxton
Yesterday at 04:49:50 PM
Im afraid its the sheer inconsistency that is the problem. Need a new manager.
Bill Buxton
Yesterday at 04:56:09 PM
Now 2:0. Gibson needs to get rid of Warnock tonight.
Winston
Yesterday at 04:57:11 PM
There's no excuse

Who's available Howe?
Winston
Yesterday at 04:58:13 PM
All anyone is asking is to be within the play off places
Bill Buxton
Yesterday at 05:01:50 PM
Warnock needs to just bugger off and enjoy his retirement.
Bud Wiser
Yesterday at 05:40:04 PM
Well I for one will accentuate some positivity, we're only 38 points from safety! 
Squarewheelbike
Yesterday at 05:49:59 PM
I'd still go for Hughton!
Bill Buxton
Yesterday at 06:24:16 PM
I think Gibson will stick with Warnock unfortunately. Relegation dog fight here we come.
Winston
Yesterday at 06:44:05 PM
Gibson needs to hire Howe or dare i say it Hughes
Robbso
Yesterday at 07:52:21 PM
Can we have non Boro fans fuck off?
Unlikely. Terrible display. I blame Doom cry
Winston
Yesterday at 08:02:33 PM
Fair enough

All the best
headset
Yesterday at 08:15:53 PM
MF(c) DOOM
Yesterday at 11:08:54 PM
Was total dogshit,  the first half was utterly abysmal and the second only marginally better. Warnock and his brand of football is out of time
headset
Yesterday at 11:54:52 PM
headset
Today at 12:02:29 AM
