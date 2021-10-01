Winston

Posts: 86 Hull City - Middlesbrough « on: October 01, 2021, 10:30:57 AM » Hull are second from bottom and manager Grant McCann is under pressure.



Can Boro build on the Sheffield United performance and get back-to-back wins?



Im going to predict a Boro win





Itchy_ring

Could be anything this as we are so inconsistent, like to think we are on the up so let's go 0-2

Squarewheelbike

Still haunted by a Boro/Hull game in 1991 at Boothferry Park, probably the dullest 90 minutes of football I've ever seen. Only highlight of the game was the dot matrix screen at one end going "ow" when a woeful Boro free kick hit it!

MF(c) DOOM

Im going so we will get beat as seems to be convention when i go to away games. I remember going to boothferry park one night match in november. They kept us back after the match and made us watch a really lame fireworks display. Think Billy Whitehurst scored for them. He was a proper thug.

Winston

Posts: 86 Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:22:21 AM » I think this should be a easy game for the Boro



Hull City 0 - 3 Boro is my prediction



Robbso

Posts: 15 240 Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:52:21 PM »

Unlikely. Terrible display. I blame Doom