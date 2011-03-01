Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Hull City - Middlesbrough
Winston
« on: Yesterday at 10:30:57 AM »
Hull are second from bottom and manager Grant McCann is under pressure.

Can Boro build on the Sheffield United performance and get back-to-back wins?

Im going to predict a Boro win
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:16:58 PM »
Could be anything this as we are so inconsistent, like to think we are on the up so let's go 0-2 
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:05:17 PM »
3500 going, expectations are for a win, Hull second bottom -typical  Boro written all over it!!!
Winston
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:29:51 PM »
Thats a good away following 

You got to stay positive...!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:43:06 PM »
Fandabby support

A secret - Hull looks closer than it is
headset
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:06:35 PM »
I'm feeling good about this one - only towersy can jinx this bastard 
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:45:46 PM »
My first away game of the season :mido: :mido:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:47:32 AM »
Still haunted by a Boro/Hull game in 1991 at Boothferry Park, probably the dullest 90 minutes of football I've ever seen. Only highlight of the game was the dot matrix screen at one end going "ow" when a woeful Boro free kick hit it!
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:03:36 AM »
Im going so we will get beat as seems to be convention when i go to away games. I remember going to boothferry park one night match in november. They kept us back after the match and made us watch a really lame fireworks display. Think Billy Whitehurst scored for them. He was a proper thug.
Tintin
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:38:47 AM »
Big fat draw, nailed on. 1-1     
Winston
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:22:21 AM »
I think this should be a easy game for the Boro

Hull City 0 - 3 Boro is my prediction

Great support
Bill Buxton
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:23:12 AM »
Win for Boro and Sporar to get a brace.
Winston
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:07:18 AM »
I agree that Sporar could get on the score sheet
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:22:35 AM »
Eight nout, Boro
Robbso
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:40:19 AM »
Six nowt :homer:
Winston
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:30:39 PM »
Come on Boro
Winston
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:45:22 PM »
Hull City 1 - 0 Boro

Come on Boro
Bill Buxton
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:49:50 PM »
Im afraid its the sheer inconsistency that is the problem. Need a new manager.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:56:09 PM »
Now 2:0. Gibson needs to get rid of Warnock tonight.
Winston
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:57:11 PM »
There's no excuse

Who's available Howe?
Winston
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:58:13 PM »
All anyone is asking is to be within the play off places
Bill Buxton
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:01:50 PM »
Warnock needs to just bugger off and enjoy his retirement.
Bud Wiser
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:40:04 PM »
Well I for one will accentuate some positivity, we're only 38 points from safety! 
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:49:59 PM »
I'd still go for Hughton!
