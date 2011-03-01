Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 02, 2021, 06:03:21 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Hull City - Middlesbrough
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Hull City - Middlesbrough (Read 476 times)
Winston
Online
Posts: 84
Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:30:57 AM »
Hull are second from bottom and manager Grant McCann is under pressure.
Can Boro build on the Sheffield United performance and get back-to-back wins?
Im going to predict a Boro win
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 884
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:16:58 PM »
Could be anything this as we are so inconsistent, like to think we are on the up so let's go 0-2
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 847
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:05:17 PM »
3500 going, expectations are for a win, Hull second bottom -typical Boro written all over it!!!
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 84
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:29:51 PM »
Thats a good away following
You got to stay positive...!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 988
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:43:06 PM »
Fandabby support
A secret - Hull looks closer than it is
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 688
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 03:06:35 PM »
I'm feeling good about this one - only towersy can jinx this bastard
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 239
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 04:45:46 PM »
My first away game of the season
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 071
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:47:32 AM »
Still haunted by a Boro/Hull game in 1991 at Boothferry Park, probably the dullest 90 minutes of football I've ever seen. Only highlight of the game was the dot matrix screen at one end going "ow" when a woeful Boro free kick hit it!
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 525
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:03:36 AM »
Im going so we will get beat as seems to be convention when i go to away games. I remember going to boothferry park one night match in november. They kept us back after the match and made us watch a really lame fireworks display. Think Billy Whitehurst scored for them. He was a proper thug.
Logged
Tintin
Offline
Posts: 452
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:38:47 AM »
Big fat draw, nailed on. 1-1
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 84
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:22:21 AM »
I think this should be a easy game for the Boro
Hull City 0 - 3 Boro is my prediction
Great support
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 109
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:23:12 AM »
Win for Boro and Sporar to get a brace.
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 84
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:07:18 AM »
I agree that Sporar could get on the score sheet
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 988
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:22:35 AM »
Eight nout, Boro
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 239
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 10:40:19 AM »
Six nowt
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 84
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 03:30:39 PM »
Come on Boro
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 84
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 04:45:22 PM »
Hull City 1 - 0 Boro
Come on Boro
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 109
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 04:49:50 PM »
Im afraid its the sheer inconsistency that is the problem. Need a new manager.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 109
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 04:56:09 PM »
Now 2:0. Gibson needs to get rid of Warnock tonight.
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 84
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 04:57:11 PM »
There's no excuse
Who's available Howe?
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 84
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 04:58:13 PM »
All anyone is asking is to be within the play off places
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 109
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 05:01:50 PM »
Warnock needs to just bugger off and enjoy his retirement.
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 260
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 05:40:04 PM »
Well I for one will accentuate some positivity, we're
only
38 points from safety!
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 071
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 05:49:59 PM »
I'd still go for Hughton!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...