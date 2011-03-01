Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Hull City - Middlesbrough
Author
Topic: Hull City - Middlesbrough (Read 205 times)
Winston
Hull City - Middlesbrough
Hull are second from bottom and manager Grant McCann is under pressure.
Can Boro build on the Sheffield United performance and get back-to-back wins?
Im going to predict a Boro win
Itchy_ring
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
Could be anything this as we are so inconsistent, like to think we are on the up so let's go 0-2
Holgateoldskool
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
3500 going, expectations are for a win, Hull second bottom -typical Boro written all over it!!!
Winston
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
Thats a good away following
You got to stay positive...!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
Fandabby support
A secret - Hull looks closer than it is
headset
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
I'm feeling good about this one - only towersy can jinx this bastard
Robbso
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
My first away game of the season
Squarewheelbike
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
Still haunted by a Boro/Hull game in 1991 at Boothferry Park, probably the dullest 90 minutes of football I've ever seen. Only highlight of the game was the dot matrix screen at one end going "ow" when a woeful Boro free kick hit it!
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
Im going so we will get beat as seems to be convention when i go to away games. I remember going to boothferry park one night match in november. They kept us back after the match and made us watch a really lame fireworks display. Think Billy Whitehurst scored for them. He was a proper thug.
