October 02, 2021, 02:38:15 AM
Author Topic: Hull City - Middlesbrough  (Read 205 times)
Winston
« on: Yesterday at 10:30:57 AM »
Hull are second from bottom and manager Grant McCann is under pressure.

Can Boro build on the Sheffield United performance and get back-to-back wins?

Im going to predict a Boro win
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:16:58 PM »
Could be anything this as we are so inconsistent, like to think we are on the up so let's go 0-2 
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:05:17 PM »
3500 going, expectations are for a win, Hull second bottom -typical  Boro written all over it!!!
Winston
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:29:51 PM »
Thats a good away following 

You got to stay positive...!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:43:06 PM »
Fandabby support

A secret - Hull looks closer than it is
headset
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:06:35 PM »
I'm feeling good about this one - only towersy can jinx this bastard 
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:45:46 PM »
My first away game of the season :mido: :mido:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:47:32 AM »
Still haunted by a Boro/Hull game in 1991 at Boothferry Park, probably the dullest 90 minutes of football I've ever seen. Only highlight of the game was the dot matrix screen at one end going "ow" when a woeful Boro free kick hit it!
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:03:36 AM »
Im going so we will get beat as seems to be convention when i go to away games. I remember going to boothferry park one night match in november. They kept us back after the match and made us watch a really lame fireworks display. Think Billy Whitehurst scored for them. He was a proper thug.
