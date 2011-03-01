Welcome,
October 01, 2021, 03:17:37 PM
Hull City - Middlesbrough
Author
Topic: Hull City - Middlesbrough (Read 96 times)
Winston
Hull City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 10:30:57 AM »
Hull are second from bottom and manager Grant McCann is under pressure.
Can Boro build on the Sheffield United performance and get back-to-back wins?
Im going to predict a Boro win
Itchy_ring
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 12:16:58 PM »
Could be anything this as we are so inconsistent, like to think we are on the up so let's go 0-2
Holgateoldskool
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 01:05:17 PM »
3500 going, expectations are for a win, Hull second bottom -typical Boro written all over it!!!
Winston
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 01:29:51 PM »
Thats a good away following
You got to stay positive...!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 01:43:06 PM »
Fandabby support
A secret - Hull looks closer than it is
headset
Re: Hull City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 03:06:35 PM »
I'm feeling good about this one - only towersy can jinx this bastard
