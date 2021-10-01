Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 01, 2021, 01:31:17 PM
Author Topic: Hull City - Middlesbrough  (Read 58 times)
Winston
« on: Today at 10:30:57 AM »
Hull are second from bottom and manager Grant McCann is under pressure.

Can Boro build on the Sheffield United performance and get back-to-back wins?

Im going to predict a Boro win
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:16:58 PM »
Could be anything this as we are so inconsistent, like to think we are on the up so let's go 0-2 
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:05:17 PM »
3500 going, expectations are for a win, Hull second bottom -typical  Boro written all over it!!!
Winston
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:29:51 PM »
Thats a good away following 

You got to stay positive...!
