October 01, 2021, 11:38:12 AM
Hull City - Middlesbrough
Topic: Hull City - Middlesbrough (Read 25 times)
Winston
Hull City - Middlesbrough
Hull are second from bottom and manager Grant McCann is under pressure.
Can Boro build on the Sheffield United performance and get back-to-back wins?
Im going to predict a Boro win
