Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 01, 2021, 11:38:12 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Hull City - Middlesbrough  (Read 25 times)
Winston
**
Online Online

Posts: 73


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:30:57 AM »
Hull are second from bottom and manager Grant McCann is under pressure.

Can Boro build on the Sheffield United performance and get back-to-back wins?

Im going to predict a Boro win
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 