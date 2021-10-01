Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 01, 2021, 03:17:24 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Is it time to follow ze germans  (Read 101 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 678


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:19:58 AM »
this will no doubt court controversy from certain quarters

would you be prepared to nick a spot monkey



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10048725/German-car-park-unveils-diversity-spaces
« Last Edit: Today at 09:21:59 AM by headset » Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 426


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:43:43 AM »
They certainly know how to bring people together.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 678


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:47:03 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 11:43:43 AM
They certainly know how to bring people together.

VIP area mcl
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 067


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:47:43 PM »
Good idea to bring this in over here. RWNJ's need something to righteously get their knickers in a twist about now the great Brexit dream is unravelling!
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 678


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:51:16 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:47:43 PM
Good idea to bring this in over here. RWNJ's need something to righteously get their knickers in a twist about now the great Brexit dream is unravelling!

monkey

It will happen and it will get a few gums bumping.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 