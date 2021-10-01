Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 01, 2021, 09:41:15 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Is it time to follow ze germans
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Is it time to follow ze germans (Read 11 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 2 672
Is it time to follow ze germans
«
on:
Today
at 09:19:58 AM »
this will no doubt court controversy from certain quarters
would you be prepared to nick a spot
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10048725/German-car-park-unveils-diversity-spaces
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:21:59 AM by headset
»
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...