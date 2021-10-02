Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 02, 2021, 01:07:33 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: PIGS IN BLANKETS  (Read 132 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 678


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:15:21 AM »
SHORTAGE.... THAT'S CHRISTMAS GETTING CANCELLED IN OUR HOUSE ...rava


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16297123/britain-christmas-butchers-shortage
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 069


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:49:40 PM »
Democracy at work, this is what the people voted for!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 678


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:04:29 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 02:49:40 PM
Democracy at work, this is what the people voted for!

I don't need to be too concerned our lass will get around it somehow. Kitchen and dab hand springs to mind
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 069


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:48:41 AM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:04:29 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 02:49:40 PM
Democracy at work, this is what the people voted for!

I don't need to be too concerned our lass will get around it somehow. Kitchen and dab hand springs to mind

Any family pets?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 