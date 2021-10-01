Welcome,
October 01, 2021, 03:17:18 PM
News:
PIGS IN BLANKETS
Topic: PIGS IN BLANKETS (Read 69 times)
headset
PIGS IN BLANKETS
«
on:
Today
at 05:15:21 AM »
SHORTAGE.... THAT'S CHRISTMAS GETTING CANCELLED IN OUR HOUSE ...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16297123/britain-christmas-butchers-shortage
Squarewheelbike
Re: PIGS IN BLANKETS
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:49:40 PM »
Democracy at work, this is what the people voted for!
headset
Re: PIGS IN BLANKETS
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:04:29 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 02:49:40 PM
Democracy at work, this is what the people voted for!
I don't need to be too concerned our lass will get around it somehow. Kitchen and dab hand springs to mind
