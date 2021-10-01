Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 01, 2021, 03:17:11 PM
Author Topic: PIGS IN BLANKETS  (Read 68 times)
« on: Today at 05:15:21 AM »
SHORTAGE.... THAT'S CHRISTMAS GETTING CANCELLED IN OUR HOUSE ...rava


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16297123/britain-christmas-butchers-shortage
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:49:40 PM »
Democracy at work, this is what the people voted for!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:04:29 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:49:40 PM
Democracy at work, this is what the people voted for!

I don't need to be too concerned our lass will get around it somehow. Kitchen and dab hand springs to mind
