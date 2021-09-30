Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 30, 2021, 10:07:42 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Spurs match could end up a cricket score......  (Read 59 times)
Pigeon droppings
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 277


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:10:16 PM »
9 mins gone....2-0
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 444


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:31:21 PM »
30 MINS 2-0   oleary

NON LEAGUE SIDE AREN'T THEY ???

NEVER SEEM TO REACH DOUBLE FIGURES !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Winston
**
Online Online

Posts: 70


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:09:33 PM »
2 - 1
Logged
Winston
**
Online Online

Posts: 70


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:13:05 PM »
On the radio they were saying the players are unhappy at Spurs and Nuno is in trouble

Could be rubbish?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 