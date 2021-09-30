Welcome,
September 30, 2021, 10:07:36 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Spurs match could end up a cricket score......
Author
Topic: Spurs match could end up a cricket score......
Pigeon droppings
Spurs match could end up a cricket score......
9 mins gone....2-0
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Spurs match could end up a cricket score......
30 MINS 2-0
NON LEAGUE SIDE AREN'T THEY ???
NEVER SEEM TO REACH DOUBLE FIGURES !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Winston
Re: Spurs match could end up a cricket score......
2 - 1
Winston
Re: Spurs match could end up a cricket score......
On the radio they were saying the players are unhappy at Spurs and Nuno is in trouble
Could be rubbish?
