Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 550





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 550JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT FAO UNCLE GUYGUY RE CHIRPING PENIS !!! « on: September 30, 2021, 02:55:54 PM »



HAVE YOU HAD A GO ON THE LOTTERY ???



Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on September 29, 2021, 08:03:32 PM My penis is making chirping sounds, like a robin. I don't think it means to. Can anybody help please?

ANY JOY AT ALL ???HAVE YOU HAD A GO ON THE LOTTERY ??? « Last Edit: September 30, 2021, 03:14:32 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 550





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 550JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: FAO UNCLE GUYGUY RE CHIRPING PENIS !!! « Reply #2 on: September 30, 2021, 09:04:08 PM »



SORRY TO HEAR THAT THE LITTLE ROBIN PASSED AWAY !!! SO AT LEAST WE NOW KNOW THAT IT WAS A TRAPPED ROBIN AND YOU CAN REST AT EASE THAT IT WASN'T SOMETHING SERIOUS.SORRY TO HEAR THAT THE LITTLE ROBIN PASSED AWAY !!! « Last Edit: September 30, 2021, 09:08:43 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 550





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 550JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: FAO UNCLE GUYGUY RE CHIRPING PENIS !!! « Reply #3 on: September 30, 2021, 10:38:10 PM » COCK ROBIN !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Online



Posts: 11 996





Bugger.





Posts: 11 996Bugger. Re: FAO UNCLE GUYGUY RE CHIRPING PENIS !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:38:54 PM » I was woken up this morning by my neighbour. He was up on a ladder pressing a old tomatoes into my bedroom window.



I asked him what he was doing. He said "This didn't happen".



I threw up on him a few times, then he said he was off to Spar to buy a Twix if I wanted anything. Logged