October 21, 2021, 03:56:29 PM
Author Topic: FAO UNCLE GUYGUY RE CHIRPING PENIS !!!  (Read 204 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 550


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: September 30, 2021, 02:55:54 PM »
ANY JOY AT ALL ???  

HAVE YOU HAD A GO ON THE LOTTERY ???  

Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on September 29, 2021, 08:03:32 PM
My penis is making chirping sounds, like a robin. I don't think it means to. Can anybody help please?
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 996


Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: September 30, 2021, 08:56:13 PM »
I was participating in having a wee this afternoon and a little robin flew out of the old penis.

He told me his name was Boss Feathers, then flew into a window and died.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 550


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: September 30, 2021, 09:04:08 PM »
SO AT LEAST WE NOW KNOW THAT IT WAS A TRAPPED ROBIN AND YOU CAN REST AT EASE THAT IT WASN'T SOMETHING SERIOUS.

SORRY TO HEAR THAT THE LITTLE ROBIN PASSED AWAY !!!   cry
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 550


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #3 on: September 30, 2021, 10:38:10 PM »
COCK ROBIN !!!    charles
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 2 821


« Reply #4 on: October 01, 2021, 04:28:25 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on September 30, 2021, 10:38:10 PM
COCK ROBIN !!!    charles


monkey

I think that will have quietened him off
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 996


Bugger.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:38:54 PM »
I was woken up this morning by my neighbour. He was up on a ladder pressing a old tomatoes into my bedroom window.

I asked him what he was doing. He said "This didn't happen".

I threw up on him a few times, then he said he was off to Spar to buy a Twix if I wanted anything.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 550


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:25:37 PM »
NICE TO HAVE GOOD NEIGHBOURS !!!    :pope2:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
