September 30, 2021, 10:07:29 PM
FAO UNCLE GUYGUY RE CHIRPING PENIS !!!
Author
Topic: FAO UNCLE GUYGUY RE CHIRPING PENIS !!! (Read 50 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 444
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
FAO UNCLE GUYGUY RE CHIRPING PENIS !!!
«
on:
Today
at 02:55:54 PM »
ANY JOY AT ALL ???
HAVE YOU HAD A GO ON THE LOTTERY ???
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 08:03:32 PM
My penis is making chirping sounds, like a robin. I don't think it means to. Can anybody help please?
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:14:32 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 966
Bugger.
Re: FAO UNCLE GUYGUY RE CHIRPING PENIS !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:56:13 PM »
I was participating in having a wee this afternoon and a little robin flew out of the old penis.
He told me his name was Boss Feathers, then flew into a window and died.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 444
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: FAO UNCLE GUYGUY RE CHIRPING PENIS !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:04:08 PM »
SO AT LEAST WE NOW KNOW THAT IT WAS A TRAPPED ROBIN AND YOU CAN REST AT EASE THAT IT WASN'T SOMETHING SERIOUS.
SORRY TO HEAR THAT THE LITTLE ROBIN PASSED AWAY !!!
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:08:43 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
