September 30, 2021, 04:44:38 PM
Author Topic: Racist WBA fan jailed  (Read 97 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 12:33:51 PM »
Quite happy for the racist idiots on the internet to get dragged to court but how can you get 8 weeks jail for abusing a player when paedos caught with filth on their computers walk free, surely got to be a least as bad.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16287410/fan-racist-whatsapp-west-brom-romaine-sawyers/
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:46:45 PM »
Shocking that - 8 weeks for that anything football-related just gets your sentence magnified..


You are spot with the nonce bit

u could put your hand up a bird's skirt in the pig iron and get a hand full of fanny and still only get a suspended sentence...
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:07:53 PM »
I just found a feather under my foreskin. It has me slightly worried that I may have nookied a pigeon while I was asleep.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:53:26 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 01:07:53 PM
I just found a feather under my foreskin. It has me slightly worried that I may have nookied a pigeon while I was asleep.

You'll be bang in trouble with that too, M'Luds don't take kindly to animal abuse.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:16:46 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 12:46:45 PM


u could put your hand up a bird's skirt in the pig iron and get a hand full of fanny and still only get a suspended sentence...

What? Really? .........
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:44:04 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:16:46 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 12:46:45 PM


u could put your hand up a bird's skirt in the pig iron and get a hand full of fanny and still only get a suspended sentence...

What? Really? .........


monkey

Yea. they would take you home fuck you  

then rob you rather take you to the cop shop mcl
