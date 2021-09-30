Welcome,
September 30, 2021, 02:48:38 PM
Racist WBA fan jailed
Author
Topic: Racist WBA fan jailed (Read 63 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 883
Racist WBA fan jailed
«
on:
Today
at 12:33:51 PM »
Quite happy for the racist idiots on the internet to get dragged to court but how can you get 8 weeks jail for abusing a player when paedos caught with filth on their computers walk free, surely got to be a least as bad.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16287410/fan-racist-whatsapp-west-brom-romaine-sawyers/
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 653
Re: Racist WBA fan jailed
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:46:45 PM »
Shocking that - 8 weeks for that anything football-related just gets your sentence magnified..
You are spot with the nonce bit
u could put your hand up a bird's skirt in the pig iron and get a hand full of fanny and still only get a suspended sentence...
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 965
Bugger.
Re: Racist WBA fan jailed
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:07:53 PM »
I just found a feather under my foreskin. It has me slightly worried that I may have nookied a pigeon while I was asleep.
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 883
Re: Racist WBA fan jailed
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:53:26 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Today
at 01:07:53 PM
I just found a feather under my foreskin. It has me slightly worried that I may have nookied a pigeon while I was asleep.
You'll be bang in trouble with that too, M'Luds don't take kindly to animal abuse.
