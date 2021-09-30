Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 30, 2021, 10:36:20 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Furlough ends  (Read 23 times)
Winston
**
Online Online

Posts: 64


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:44:38 AM »
Not sure what the consequences of that will be

I imagine a fair few jobs will have been 'zombie jobs' if that's even a thing?

Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 881


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:29:34 AM »
Wonder if anyone has really been sat at home all this time, really can't imagine that they have.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 105


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:33:56 AM »
The Jim jams will have to come off,smarten up ,and start looking for a job. I believe there are loads of HGV vacancies for those who want to retrain
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 