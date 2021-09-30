Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 30, 2021, 10:36:14 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Furlough ends
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Furlough ends (Read 22 times)
Winston
Online
Posts: 64
Furlough ends
«
on:
Today
at 09:44:38 AM »
Not sure what the consequences of that will be
I imagine a fair few jobs will have been 'zombie jobs' if that's even a thing?
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 881
Re: Furlough ends
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:29:34 AM »
Wonder if anyone has really been sat at home all this time, really can't imagine that they have.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 105
Re: Furlough ends
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:33:56 AM »
The Jim jams will have to come off,smarten up ,and start looking for a job. I believe there are loads of HGV vacancies for those who want to retrain
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...