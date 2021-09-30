Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: LIVE SHARK ATTACK ON TV...  (Read 148 times)
« on: September 30, 2021, 06:28:05 AM »
GETS SOME OF THIS DOWN YOU BEFORE TOU NEXT FANCY A SWIM OR SURF ----AND THEY STILL GO IN THE WARM WATER....FUCK THAT


THEY SAVED HIM  - LUCKY MAN.....

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16279003/surfer-mauled-great-white-shark-fighting-live-tv/
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:17:33 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1443796914802249728

 :like:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:24:19 AM »
monkey

Now that is a shark.. i would never leave dry land if they ever got that big...
